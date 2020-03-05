NASA to announce name of new Mars rover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WHNT) - On March 5th, NASA will unveil the name of the next Mars rover, which is currently known as Mars 2020.

The space agency hosted a nationwide naming contest last year that drew more than 28 thousand essays from students across the country.

The large pool was narrowed down to just nine finalists--- including a junior from Tuscaloosa County schools.

Vaneeza Rupani submitted the name "Ingenuity" and was part of the open poll before NASA selected the winner.

The new name will be announced at 12:30 p.m. CT.