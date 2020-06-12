NASA selects company to lead development of Moon water rover

NASA chose Astrobotic to lead the development of the space agency’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Expedition Rover (VIPER).

Its mission – to look for water at the Moon’s south pole.

Astrobotic was awarded nearly $200 million to develop the robot, which is intended to help bring NASA a step closer to developing a sustainable presence on the Moon’s surface.

NASA says the VIPER robot will collect data on the location and concentration of ice, which will be used to create maps of water resources on the Moon.

It will also collect data to be used for the selection of future landing sites.

Astrobotic is one of three companies recruited to launch their products in the Commercial Lunar Payload Services Initiative, which is set for 2021.