NASA resuming work on Space Launch System

NASA is resuming work on a series of test to bring the SLS rocket core stage to life for the first time.

This will allow engineers to evaluate the new complex stage that will launch the Artemis 1 lunar mission.

In January, engineers began activating the stage’s components one-by-one over several months through a series of tests and functional checks designed to find any issues.

Those tests and checks, collectively called a green run, will culminate in a test fire replicating the stage’s first flight.