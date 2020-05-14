NASA prepares to resume SLS testing

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. – Limited work crews have returned to work to resume Green Run testing activities on the first flight stage of the Space Launch System.

Teams at Stennis Space Center have spent their time back at work “waking up” the B-2 Test Stand systems, NASA said, which includes restoring power and controls and making sure gas systems are read for SLS operators to begin testing.

Stennis is in Stage 4 of NASA’s COVID-19 response framework. Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville is also operating under the same conditions, which only allows “personnel needed to perform mission-essential activities related to the safety and security of the center.”

Marshall is also resuming critical flight software and hardware testing, according to NASA.

Stennis plans for 30 days of limited crew activity on site in anticipation of the center’s transition from Stage 4 to Stage 3, NASA said. After that, the space agency plans to increase on-site work to prepare for the avionics power-up test, which is the next core-stage Green Run testing milestone.

The Green Run is the test of the SLS core stage to ensure that it is ready to carry NASA’s missions to the moon and beyond.