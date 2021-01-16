NASA performing final test of Space Launch System engines

MISSISSIPPI – NASA performed their 8th and final test of the RS-25 engines for the Space Flight System (SLS) at the Stennis Flight Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

The hot-fire test is testing the core stage of the SLS which includes the 4 RS-25 engines, the electronics, and the avionics. During the test, engineers loaded over 700,000 gallons of fuel into the core stage tanks and fire all 4 engines.

All 4 engines fire at the same time, producing more than 1.6 million pounds of thrust.

After the test the engines are inspected and refurbished before being sent to the Kennedy Space Center. The engines will then be used to launch Artemis 1, which is an unmanned test flight scheduled for later this year.

Under the Artemis program, NASA is hoping to land the first woman and the next man on the Moon in 2024.