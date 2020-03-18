NASA offers STEM activities for kids stuck at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WHNT) - NASA wants to help the kids all over the country who are out of school and cooped up at home.

The agency posted tutorials on different STEM activities you and your children can do at home.

The activities range from building a moon habitat, or your own edible spacecraft to different puzzles and even different rockets you can build in your backyard.

The great thing is, a lot of the materials are things you probably already have at home--- like straws, paper clips, and tape.

Check out the activities by clicking here.