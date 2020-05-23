NASA names new telescope after first chief astronomer

NASA’s first chief astronomer is getting honored with a telescope. The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is in development and will likely be launched within the next few years.

Roman was born in 1925 and became fascinated with outer space shortly afterward. In grade school she started an astronomy club.

Roman says she was repeatedly told women couldn’t be scientists, but she didn’t let that prevent her from her dreams.

NASA says the Roman will be able to tackle mysterious elements of the universe including dark energy and dark matter.