NASA implements telework day to prepare for work disruptions

(WHNT) – NASA wants to be prepared for the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the space agency encouraged all of its employees to telework on Friday, March 6. This means NASA employees will work from home.

The agency says working from home is optional but “highly encouraged”.

NASA sent an email to its employees saying they want to test the agency’s ability to function if there are any disruptions to normal work hours. NASA wants to see if they have the resources and level of preparedness for an agency-wide teleworking experience.

NASA centers will remain open but employees are supposed to coordinate with their supervisors regarding eligibility to work from home. Contractors are asked to check with their program managers.

There’s no indication of exactly how many people will be working from home.