NASA developing plans to fly personnel on suborbital spacecraft

(WHNT) – For the first time ever- NASA is initiating a new effort to allow its personnel to fly on future commercial suborbital space flights.

NASA’s suborbital crew office will lay the groundwork for a plan to fly NASA personnel on commercial suborbital space transportation systems.

Purchasing seats on these vehicles rather than flying NASA vehicles for every single mission is anticipated to be more accessible, affordable, and available.

NASA says this could provide them with additional commercial human spaceflights to conduct activities such as testing and qualification of spaceflight hardware.