NASA, Boeing move toward July launch for second Starliner

NASA and Boeing are inching closer and closer to the launch of a second Starliner next month.
According to a joint news release, teams have begun fueling the Starliner crew and service modules in preparation. Once it’s fueled, the vessel will be transported to the Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Starliner’s first test flight came in December 2019 as an unmanned mission. The July 2021 launch will also have no crew.
Providing the second test flights meets all the necessary objectives, NASA and Boeing will then prepare for a crew flight test with astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore, Nicole Mann, and Mike Fincke on board.
Get more on Starliner’s upcoming test flights at StarlinerUpdates.com.