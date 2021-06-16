NASA, Boeing move toward July launch for second Starliner

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is guided into position above a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Vertical Integration Facility at Space Launch Complex 41 at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Nov. 21, 2019. Starliner will be secured atop the rocket for Boeing’s Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. The spacecraft rolled out from Boeing’s Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center earlier in the day. (NASA | Cory Huston)

NASA and Boeing are inching closer and closer to the launch of a second Starliner next month.

According to a joint news release, teams have begun fueling the Starliner crew and service modules in preparation. Once it’s fueled, the vessel will be transported to the Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Starliner’s first test flight came in December 2019 as an unmanned mission. The July 2021 launch will also have no crew.

Providing the second test flights meets all the necessary objectives, NASA and Boeing will then prepare for a crew flight test with astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore, Nicole Mann, and Mike Fincke on board.

