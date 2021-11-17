NASA assigns Watkins as specialist on SpaceX Crew-4 mission

NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins poses for a portrait, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in the Blue Flight Control Room at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

(WHNT) – NASA has assigned astronaut Jessica Watkins to serve as a mission specialist on the agency’s upcoming SpaceX Crew-4 mission, the fourth crew rotation flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station.

According to NASA’s press release, this will be Watkins’ first trip to space following her selection as an astronaut in 2017. She joins two NASA astronauts as wells as a European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut for the Crew-4 mission.

Watkins, born in Gaithersburg, Maryland, considers Lafayette, Colorado her hometown.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in geological and environmental sciences from Stanford University and a doctorate in geology from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Dr. Watkins conducted her graduate research on the emplacement mechanisms of large landslides on Mars and Earth. She began her career at NASA as an intern and has worked at the agency’s Ames Research Center in California and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

(09-16-19) — 2017 NASA astronaut candidate Jessica Watkins takes notes during geology training in Arizona. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Stafford)

(07/18/2018) — 2017 NASA astronaut candidate Jessica Watkins in a spacesuit prior to underwater spacewalk training at NASA Johnson Space Center’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston. Photo Credit: (NASA/Norah Moran)

(Oct. 15, 2017) — 2017 NASA Astronaut Candidate Jessica Watkins.

(June 6, 2017) — NASA portrait of 2017 Astronaut Candidate Jessica Watkins in front of a T-38 trainer aircraft at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

(September 21, 2017) — 2017 NASA astronaut candidate Jessica Watkins readies for helicopter water survival training at NASA Johnson Space Center’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston. Photo Credit: (NASA/Josh Valcarcel)

(08-23-2017) — During water survival training in 2017 at NASA Johnson Space Center’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston, NASA astronaut candidate Jessica Watkins works alongside divers. Photo Credit: (NASA/David DeHoyos)

(08-23-2017) — 2017 NASA astronaut candidate Jessica Watkins awaits next steps by instructors during water survival training at NASA Johnson Space Center’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston. Photo Credit: (NASA/David DeHoyos)

(06/19/2018) — 2017 NASA astronaut candidate Jessica Watkins taking notes during earth and planetary science training in Rio Grande del Norte National Monument Upper Gorge Area near Questa, N.M. Photo Credit: (NASA/Norah Moran)

Astronaut Jessica Watkins observes Underway Recovery Test-8 aboard the USS John P. Murtha. During the test, NASA’s Landing and Recovery Team practiced bringing Orion into the well deck of the ship to ensure recovery procedure timelines are validated as NASA plans to send Artemis I around the Moon and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

(05-22-19) — 2017 NASA astronaut candidate Jessica Watkins is helped into a spacesuit prior to underwater spacewalk training at NASA Johnson Space Center’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston. Photo Credit: (NASA/David DeHoyos)

(05-22-19) — 2017 NASA astronaut candidate Jessica Watkins is helped into a spacesuit prior to underwater spacewalk training at NASA Johnson Space Center’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston. Photo Credit: (NASA/David DeHoyos)

(05-22-19) — 2017 NASA astronaut candidate Jessica Watkins is helped into a spacesuit prior to underwater spacewalk training at NASA Johnson Space Center’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston. Photo Credit: (NASA/David DeHoyos)

(07/18/2018) — 2017 NASA astronaut candidate Jessica Watkins being helped into a spacesuit prior to underwater spacewalk training at NASA Johnson Space Center’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston. Photo Credit: (NASA/Norah Moran)

At the time of her astronaut selection, Watkins was a postdoctoral fellow in the Division of Geological and Planetary Sciences at the California Institute of Technology, where she collaborated as a member of the Science Team for the Mars Science Laboratory rover, Curiosity.

Crew-4 is scheduled to launch in April 2022 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a six-month science mission aboard the microgravity laboratory.