NASA asks for votes to help it pick name for next Mars rover

(CNN) — NASA is asking for your help, to help it pick the name for its next mars rover.

The agency originally received 28,000 pitches, coming from U.S. students ranging from kindergarten to high school.

Volunteer judges whittled that down to nine final names.

They include Endurance, Tenacity, Promise, Perseverance, Vision, Clarity, Ingenuity, Fortitude and Courage.

Now, there’s an online poll – which is open until next Monday – where you can vote for your favorite.

Those votes will help NASA pick the winning name, which will be announced on March 15th.

You can vote on NASA’s website: mars.nasa.gov