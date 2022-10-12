CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WHNT) — NASA released a new launch attempt date for the Artemis I mission.

The launch is set for Monday, November 14 at 12:07 a.m. EST

Artemis I is an uncrewed flight test to launch the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft. The goal is to send Orion around the Moon and back to Earth to thoroughly test its system before crewed flights.

Inspections and analyses over the previous week have confirmed minimal work is required to prepare the rocket and spacecraft to roll out to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida following the roll-back due to Hurricane Ian.

The agency plans to roll the rocket back to the launch pad as early as Friday, Nov. 4.

NASA has requested backup launch opportunities for Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 1:04 a.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 1:45 a.m., which are both two-hour launch windows.

A launch on Nov. 14 would result in a mission duration of about 25-and-a-half days with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean Friday, Dec. 9.