NACH preps for Christmas care package giveaways

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The holidays are known to be a time of giving, and with Huntsville’s homeless population rising, one group is aiming to help as many in that community as they can as we head into this ice-cold Christmas.

With Christmas temperatures predicted to reach below freezing, North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless could not wait until Christmas day to deliver their holiday care packages to Huntsville’s two largest homeless camps on Derrick and Cleveland Streets, so they are dropping them off this Wednesday.

In addition to a hot meal, NACH volunteers will hand out the care packages of hand sanitizer, masks, hand warmers, gloves, hats and sweats to those in need.

They have also included a gift card to allow the homeless who receive it the option to choose what they want to eat on Christmas a day — a luxury Executive Director Lineise Arnold says we take for granted.

“We go regularly, but at Christmas time we like to take them a little bit extra, because, of course, no one really wants to think about their homeless state at the time of the holidays, so we want to show them a little bit of extra encouragement, a little bit of extra love,” Arnold said.

Arnold says they’re welcoming more donations for their winter coat drive to help their clients at the camps get through these cold months.

They also plan to continue delivering through their “meal sign up” calendar online. The sign-up is meant to help facilitate food drop offs at camps with any group who wants to help, in an effort to minimize waste and avoid item duplication.