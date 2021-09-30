NACH asks for winter clothes before colder weather comes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The North Alabama Coalition for The Homeless blanket and cold weather gear drive is underway and continues through all cold weather months.

The group is collecting new or gently-used blankets, sleeping bags, and raincoats to distribute to all other local charities as well.

Head volunteer Lynn Bullard says even home-made winter gear like underwear and socks go a long way to bringing happiness to those without a place to sleep.

“They can be for men, they can be for women,” Bullard says. “They do have to be adult sizes. But this is our way of showing our homeless neighbors that we care. It’s about keeping them warm, but it’s also letting them know that somebody out there cares. They’re not just totally lost and forgotten.”

NACH asks that anyone dropping off items at these locations and hours please call ahead of time before coming by.