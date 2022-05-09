POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — A new statue at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) will honor the school’s official mascot – and one unofficial one.

The life-sized bronze statue honors the campus’ mascot Trouper the mustang as well as Roscoe, the campus dog.

“This is something we have been wanting to do for a long time,” stated Dr. David Campbell. “We think the bronze statue will be an unusual feature of the college, even bringing in some visitors and tourists to see it.”

The statue was designed by NACC’s Associate Dean of Instruction Barbara Kilgore. It shows Trouper and Roscoe nose-to-nose, facing one another. Kilgore said the statue was a perfect representation of the college’s mission.

“It occurred to me that Roscoe had chosen us to be a part of his family and that we have chosen Trouper to be a part of our family,” Kilgore stated. “I realized that if we were going to have a sculpture that showed the spirit of the institution, it had to include them both.”

“The interaction between the two is one of total acceptance,” Kilgore continued. “They are nose to nose, looking at each other. The mood is one of love and respect: the essences of NACC.”

“Big Fish” author and friend of NACC Daniel Wallace also contributed, writing the narrative inscribed on the statue’s plaque.

“The statue will symbolize how the Northeast family takes in and nurtures its students and community and makes the campus their home, as they did with Trouper and Roscoe,” Campbell concluded.

The unveiling is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 12 on the campus quad.