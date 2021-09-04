NACC to host mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sept. 9

POWELL, Ala. — Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) will host a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, September 9.

The clinic, held in coordination with Northeast Alabama Health Services Inc. (NEAHSI), will distribute doses from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the college’s Health Education building.

Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots will be available to all NACC faculty, staff members, students, and the general public above the age of 12.

The vaccine is free, but those wishing to receive a shot are asked to bring their driver’s license and insurance card.

“From everything I have researched, read and learned, getting the COVID-19 shot is the surest and safest thing to do to protect yourself, your family, and community,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell.

“I have had my shots and will get a booster whenever it is available,” Campbell continued. “We consider providing these shots at the mobile clinic to be a public service. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated if they are able.”

NEAHSI plans to return to NACC’s campus on October 7 to administer second vaccinations.