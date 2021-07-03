NACC to award more than 250 Loyalty Scholarships for fall semester

POWELL, Ala. — Students who participated in the dual enrollment program through Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) may find themselves the recipients of a one-time “Loyalty Scholarship” for the upcoming fall semester.

According to a news release, the 2-year college will be handing out Loyalty Scholarships to more than 250 students who completed dual enrollment courses at NACC and graduated high school during the 2020-21 school year.

NACC’s dual enrollment program allows high school students to earn college credit while remaining in high school, and is transferrable to several universities across the state.

Approximately 251 students will receive the scholarships, which are divided into $500 and $1,000 allotments based on how many hours they completed in the program. Students were required to maintain a 2.5 GPA or high in the dual enrollment courses to be eligible.

“We are very pleased to offer these scholarships to students who have proven themselves by taking our dual enrollment courses while in high school,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “This will give them an opportunity to get closer and closer to achieving their educational goals at yet another level.”

Classes for NACC’s fall semester are expected to begin on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.