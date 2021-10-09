NACC Theatre sets return to in-person productions

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — Northeast Alabama Community College’s (NACC) Theatre is returning to in-person productions this month after almost two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theatre department will perform “Puffs” on October 28-31 and November 4-7. The last in-person production for the theatre was in Fall 2019.

““We are overjoyed to be able to start back in-person production of our plays,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “Unless COVID trends change, however, we will limit ticket sales and use social distancing for the audience. So, get your tickets early!”

Masks will be encouraged and social distancing observed as theatregoers return for the first time in two years.

The production follows the story of a magical boy and his seven years at a certain school of magic, but it isn’t the famous “Harry Potter” narrative that most people would automatically think of.

“The past two years at NACC have been increasingly eventful, indeed,” said Theatre Director Kayleigh Smith. “We are so relieved to be back after two years away from the community! While we thoroughly enjoyed our 2020-2021 virtual season, we believe theatre is meant to be experienced live and are so happy to welcome you all back!”

The college’s music department also aided in the upcoming production.

“One of the most exciting parts of this process has been working with Stacy Morris, NACC’s Director of Instrumental Ensembles/Music Instructor, who created all the original music you will hear in the show,” Smith continued. “His creativity and sense of humor takes ‘Puffs’ to another level.”

Tickets for NACC’s return to live theatre can be purchased in-person at the box office on the 2nd floor of the Tom Bevill Lyceum or by phone at 256-638-4418. Tickets are $8 each.