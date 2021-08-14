NACC Foundation launches memorial scholarship for nursing students

POWELL, Ala. — A new scholarship, available only to second-year nursing students at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC), has been announced in memory of the late Gayle Bradford Berry.

The scholarship, created by Berry’s daughters, is $1,000 for one semester at the junior college.

In order to qualify, second-year nursing students must submit an essay about how a nurse has impacted their life along with a reference from a clinical instructor or supervisor, if the student has already been working in the medical field.

Berry served as a registered nurse for 15 years, working in Highlands Medical Center and Heartlite Hospice. She passed away in February at the age of 63.

“It always made her feel good,” said Berry’s daughters. “Mom loved helping people, whether it was in her career or in everyday life. We can’t think of any better way to honor her memory than to help someone going into the field that she was so passionate about.”

Students who qualify and wish to apply for the Gayle Bradford Berry Memorial Scholarship may do so by completing the online application at nacc.edu.