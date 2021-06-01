NACC announces return of ‘Music on the Mountain’

POWELL, Ala. – Officials with Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) have announced the return of “Music on the Mountain,” after last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had to cancel Music on the Mountain last year because of COVID-19, so we are very excited about having it this year,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “Music has a great heritage in our area, and we love to celebrate that heritage here at Northeast. Come out with us for what promises to be a great evening!”

This year’s event will feature music from the award-winning bluegrass band Dailey & Vincent. The Grammy Award-nominated group has released nine albums since 2007, winning 13 awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association and 23 awards from The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America.

“Music has often been noted as a universal language, which rings true on Sand Mountain. It is our joy to bring the best in music to the NACC stage, and this year’s Bluegrass-Gospel artist, Daily & Vincent, is simply the best of the best,” said NACC English Instructor Jeff Hawes. “We are fortunate to have them in our area as they are world-renowned musicians.”

Tickets for the event are encouraged to be purchased in advance at www.musiconthemountainnacc.com. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols.