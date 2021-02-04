Alabama’s NAACP hosting information sessions to answer questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama NAACP will host a series of four info sessions to address questions and concerns related to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a release from the organization.

These information sessions will be in partnership with UAB, CEAL (Community Engagement Alliance), and ADPH. The release says these events are free to attend.

You can register to attend the sessions here: https://rb.gy/qe7aua.

Information Session Dates and Times:

February 10, 2021 12-1 PM CST – Region 1

February 18, 2021 6-7 PM CST – Region 2

February 24, 2021 12-1 CST – Region 3

March 4, 2021, 6-7 PM CST – Open to the general public

If anyone misses a session for their region, they may attend either of the sessions.

Questions may be sent in advance to info@alnaacp.org. For additional questions, contact AL NAACP at 256-444-1300 or 256-426-6406.