‘My Adventure Challenge’ group kicks off 3 outdoor challenges

(WHNT) – Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! The Group ‘My Adventure Challenge‘ just kicked off three challenges to bring out your daring side.

My Adventure Challenge encourages adventurers to explore new places by hiking, biking, or paddling. And these adventurers are open to everyone.

The Fall 50 Challenge, the Waterfall Chaser Challenge, and the Winter 100 Challenge just launched on the My Adventure Challenge website over the weekend. And the group’s organizer, Randy Householder, says you can tie the miles from all three challenges together.

The Fall 50 Challenge requires adventurers to hike 50 miles between Oct.1 and Nov 30th. Participants can use apps such as AllTrails to track mileage.

The Waterfall Chaser Challenge requires participants to take 10 waterfall photos within a 90 day time frame. The group says each waterfall must be 2 miles apart from one another.

Adventurers must complete 100 miles between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31st for the Winter 100 Challenge. With each hike requiring a minimum of 2 miles.

According to My Adventure Challenge, each individual challenge has a $28.95 entry fee. This fee covers your T-Shirt, My Adventure Challenge Sticker & a Challenge Button.

The website says that t-Shirts will be mailed out within a few days of registering while your sticker and button will be sent after the group receives your completed log sheet.

When adventurers complete the Challenges, they can take a photo of their log sheet and email it to: info@myadventurechallenge.com. You can download the log sheets here.

These challenges also require Facebook and Instagram posts with certain hashtags, one being #MyAdventureChallenge.

You can follow My Adventure Challenge on Facebook and Instagram for updates and new challenges.

For more information about these outdoor challenges, click here.

Other challenges available are the Bike 1000 challenge and the Paddle 90 in 90 Challenge.

Randy Householder is also the founder of the popular adventure group Alabama Outdoor Adventurer, with over 12 thousand members.