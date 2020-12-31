Muted Nashville New Year’s celebration nixes exploding 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In Nashville, the Christmas morning bombing of the downtown tourist district forced organizers of what was already slated to be a very muted New Year’s celebration to dial it back even further.

Nashville had already canceled its outdoor public concert for a televised one. But organizers had hoped to blow up a 2020 number and have fireworks as a way to say good riddance to a terrible year.

Bruce Spyridon is president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. He says they stopped that idea after the bombing. He says, “To say it would have been tone-deaf would be an understatement.”