Music City musicians upset after fellow artists perform for packed crowds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A number of artists and music industry insiders in Music City are speaking out after country artists Chase Rice and Chris Janson played packed concerts over the weekend.

“There’s just a level of disappointment,” artist Will Hoge explained to News 2.

Hoge, one of many artists expressing their disappointment on Twitter calling their actions selfish.

MORE: Music venue officials reevaluate concert series, following Chase Rice concert backlash

“As an artist it’s just frustrating, because I feel like as a community you know we are all really suffering at this point and so many of us are passing up work because it’s the right thing to do for the community at large,” said Hoge.

It’s hard as a musician right now, Hoge said he has cancelled more than 100 shows for the year.

“I’ve got a record that came out on Friday and no way to go work and promote it so I mean I understand wanting to work, I understand needing to work.”

However, fans cramming on top of one another isn’t how Hoge wants to work during a pandemic.

“There was no social distancing even if it was a thousand people you know they are still crammed in on top of one another and that just goes against everything we should be working towards as a whole.”

Artists like Kelsea Ballerini pointed out health concerns and the potential ripple effect on Twitter.

Many musicians saying it’s actions like this that will only prolong the opportunity for fellow crews and artists to work.

“I mean we all want to get back to work, but the longer that we delay doing the common sense things the longer it’s going to take for us all to be able to do it. Being able to think larger than yourself during these times is really important and it seemed like that just didn’t happen the other night” said Hoge.

Management with the venue where Chase Rice performed, Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary said they are now looking at other ways to host the Summer concert series.