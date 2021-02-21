Museums form World War II Heritage Trail across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A group of museums and historic sites are working together to promote a Georgia World War II Heritage Trail with stops across the state.
The trail officially launched Tuesday and ties together 10 sites connected to Georgia’s history during the war. They include the Currahee Military Museum in Toccoa, where the Army trained its first paratroopers, and the National Infantry Museum at Fort Benning outside Columbus.
On the coast, there’s the St. Mary’s Submarine Museum near Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base.
South Georgia has the World War II Flight Training Museum in Douglas, where Army pilots trained at South Georgia College.
The full list of WWII Historic Sites includes:
- Commemorative Air Force, Peachtree City
- Currahee Military Museum, Toccoa
- Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame, Warner Robins
- Museum of Aviation, Warner Robins
- National Infantry Museum, Columbus
- National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, Pooler
- National Prisoner of War Museum, Andersonville
- St. Mary’s Submarine Museum, St. Marys
- WWII Flight Training Museum, Douglas
- WWII Home Front Museum
Check out Georgia WWII Trail for more details and links to each location’s individual website.
Some historical sites may still be closed due to COVID-19 so it is best to check each stop’s website beforehand.