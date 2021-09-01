Muscular Dystrophy Association hosts stream-a-thon to raise awareness, money

An eight-hour stream-a-thon is expected to raise awareness and money for those dealing with Muscular Dystrophy on Saturday, September 4th.

For over five decades, the Muscular Dystrophy Association has held an annual Labor Day telethon.

Now, they are taking the fundraiser online, to a gaming and streaming platform known as Twitch.

12-year-old Decatur resident Ethan Lybrand is a national ambassador for MDA and said he’s excited to play video games with others just like him.

“All these kids and adults with this disease are coming together, talking about past experiences, talking about how great MDA has helped all of us out, and being able to have this opportunity to have fun with a bunch of other people is great,” Lybrand said.

The event will be streamed live from 3-11 p.m. (CT) on Twitch.tv/mda_letsplay, and fans are invited to view the live gameplay and donate through Crowd Control to affect the game. Donations may also be made directly to MDA at mda.org/vegas.

Visit mda.org/letsplay for more information.