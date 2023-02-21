COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A contract worker was fatally electrocuted overnight while working on powerlines near 1400 Double Churches Road, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan says Cody Lange, 26, was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. after being admitted to St. Francis Hospital’s Emergency Room.

Southern Company released the following statement on Lange’s death:

“A contract worker was injured Monday while conducting electrical work and they were transported to an area hospital. Unfortunately, we understand the injury resulted in a fatality. Our thoughts and prayers are with the worker’s family and co-workers. Please contact Corbett Electrical Contractors for additional information.”

Lange’s mother has been notified and his body will undergo an autopsy, says Bryan.