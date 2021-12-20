Muscle Shoals woman killed in two-vehicle crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WHNT) — A Muscle Shoals woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 56-year-old Angela V. Carroll was killed when her car collided with another vehicle driven by Chris A. Barnes, 67, of Muscle Shoals.

Officials say Carroll was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barnes was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, along with his passenger, 71-year-old Linda C. Clemons of Muscle Shoals.

The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama 101 and Lawrence County 314 just north of Town Creek.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News