Muscle Shoals woman killed in two-vehicle crash

(WHNT) — A Muscle Shoals woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 56-year-old Angela V. Carroll was killed when her car collided with another vehicle driven by Chris A. Barnes, 67, of Muscle Shoals.

Officials say Carroll was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barnes was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, along with his passenger, 71-year-old Linda C. Clemons of Muscle Shoals.

The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama 101 and Lawrence County 314 just north of Town Creek.