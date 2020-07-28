Muscle Shoals pushes back school start date

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Students in Muscle Shoals will now start school on August 20.

The Muscle Shoals Board of Education approved Superintendent Chad Holden’s recommendation at a meeting on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Superintendent Holden spoke about why they are making this change and the options that are on the table for what school will look like when students return.

“We knew that our August 10, start date was an optimistic one, but we, like most people, are eager to get our kids back in school,” said Holden. “We know we have to do it safely and based on guidance by health officials and even EMA. The Shoals area is currently experiencing a spike in COVID cases and our hospitals are experiencing some challenging times right now. These things must be considered in reopening our schools. Based on information that I have received from our local health officials and the EMA director this week, I believe it is in the best interest of our staff and students to postpone the start of school until August 20.”

