Muscle Shoals police arrest teen for school threat

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Muscle Shoals police said they arrested a 13-year-old for making a threat on social media regarding Muscle Shoals City Schools.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department said the child was arrested just before 11 p.m. Thursday for the message, Police Chief Clint Reck said in a news release. After investigating, Reck said police determined there was no credible evidence of an active threat toward any city school students or staff.

The child is not a Muscle Shoals City Schools student, according to Reck.

Muscle Shoals police turned the child over to juvenile authorities.