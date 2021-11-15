Muscle Shoals Middle School transitions 6th-grade to remote learning

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – 6th graders at Muscle Shoals Middle School will transition to remote learning starting Tuesday, November 16.

Superintendent Chad Holden sent out a letter explaining an increase in COVID-19 cases among 6th graders is the reason for the change the week before Thanksgiving break.

Holden wrote, “This decision has been made out of an abundance of caution for the increased numbers of

COVID-19 cases in a single grade level at one school. This will give all 6th-grade students and

staff members a long period of separation, including the holiday break.”

All other grade levels in Muscle Shoals City schools will continue to attend in-person classes. 6th graders are set to return to in-person classes on Monday, November 29.