Muscle Shoals Middle School student arrested for making a terrorist threat

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – A Muscle Shoals Middle School student is in custody Tuesday night and is charged with making a terrorist threat.

Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden released a statement Tuesday night, saying MSMS administrators had been told about a student’s notebook entry that was concerning.

Holden said the suspected student was questioned by school officials and the Muscle Shoals Police Department was brought in to look at the notebook to determine if a crime had been committed.

The student was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat, that student is in custody.

Under Alabama law, the student’s identity will not be released because of their age.

Holden reiterated that threatening comments will always be taken seriously and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.