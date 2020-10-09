Muscle Shoals Middle School, High School students will learn remotely after 5 students test positive for COVID-19

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Muscle Shoals Middle School and Muscle Shoals High School will operate in the remote learning format for the week of October 13-16, according to Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden.

The school system says Friday morning, five individuals associated with the middle school football team tested positive for COVID-19 and at least four others are exhibiting symptoms and are awaiting test results.

They say that earlier in the week, middle school families were notified of the situation and all remaining middle school football activities were canceled.

Although the school says they have no reason to believe there is a significant spread of the coronavirus outside of the middle school football group, they are monitoring the situation.

Middle and high school students will return for in-person classes on Monday, October 19.