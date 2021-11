COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — A wreck early Saturday morning killed a man just outside of Muscle Shoals.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say Kenneth T. Yates, 58, of Muscle Shoals, was fatally injured when his vehicle left the road and struck a metal guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 6 on Alabama 184, around five miles east of Muscle Shoals.