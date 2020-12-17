Muscle Shoals man charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — A man is behind bars facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and sexual abuse.

Phillip Wayne Gonzalez, 26, was arrested Wednesday night.

Muscle Shoals police said they received a report of an adult woman being abducted from her home just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Gonzalez was arrested about three hours later, police said.

Gonzalez was charged with first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and intimidating a witness.

He was booked into the Colbert County Jail on $375,000 bond.