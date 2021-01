FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police arrested Preston Gay after they say he assaulted a juvenile and stole several items from Academy Sports in Florence.

Florence Police responded to a robbery call on Christmas Day at 113 S. Cox Creek Parkway.

After gathering evidence, police got a warrant for Preston Gay of Muscle Shoals. Gay was arrested for Robbery in the first degree and Assault in the third degree on January 6, 2021.

He was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a bond of $60,500.