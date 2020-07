MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Muscle Shoals High School will not play football or any other sports until the week of Sept. 1, the school said Wednesday.

In a post on Twitter, the school said coaches and band directors were in the process of trying to reschedule games and competitions that were slated to take place before then.

Important information about MSHS athletics and band program. pic.twitter.com/davcU1KSqy — Muscle Shoals High (@TrojansMSHS) July 29, 2020

Students are scheduled to begin their first day of class Aug. 20.