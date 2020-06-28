Muscle Shoals guitarist Pete Carr dead at 70

Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section guitarist Jesse Willard “Pete” Carr, who played on hits including “Kodachrome,” “Tonight’s The Night” and “Down on Mainstreet,” died Saturday at the age of 70, according to our news partners AL.com.

Carr, moved from Florida to Alabama in 1966 to play guitar for a band called The Five Minutes. He replaced Eddie Hinton, who left that band to pursue studio work, and Carr told interviewers later that “irony and fate” led him to replace Hinton again when Hinton left the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section.

Rest In Peace to the great Muscle Shoals guitarist Pete Carr. It was an honor to know the man. Pete played lead guitar on Kodachrome, Tonight’s The Night, Down On Mainstreet, so many others. Fantastic producer and engineer as well. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) June 27, 2020

As the lead guitarist for the Muscle Shoals session band and a close friend of the Allman brothers, Carr would meet and play with Bob Seger, Paul Simon, Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr., among others. Carr worked with Phil Walden in Macon, Georgia, on the then-new recording label Capricorn. And he had his own group LeBlanc and Carr that released the album “Midnight Light.”