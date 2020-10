MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Shoals dentist office, Ryerson & Associates is giving back to those who have served in the armed forces.

On Friday, November 13, veterans can receive one free procedure—a cleaning, filling, or extraction.

No appointment is needed but procedures are first come, first served. DD12, military ID, or NGB23 is required for service.

The office is located at 1013 E Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals.

Call (256) 381-2100 or visit ryersondental.com for more information.