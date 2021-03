MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Community members have rallied around the family of those involved in a car accident in Muscle Shoals on Wednesday.

Officials confirm that Raegan Bumgart-Dennis was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital and is in the ICU being treated for her injuries. Her 4-year-old son, Westen, was killed in the accident and so was her unborn daughter.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for medical and funeral expenses.