Muscle Shoals City Schools to require masks after state mandate ends April 9th

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Muscle Shoals City Schools released a statement Friday stating that certain health procedures would remain after the state-wide mask mandate expires on April 9th.

MSCS will continue to require facial covering, social distancing at a desirable distance of 6 feet, water fountains will remain closed, and encouraging the frequent washing of hands and sanitizing.

According to the statement from Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden, “On April 9, we will have completed nearly 30 weeks of school, wearing masks and observing other health practices designed to keep us healthy and safe. Six more weeks of the same practices will help protect several important milestones still yet to take place, such as awards day ceremonies, prom, spring sports, fine arts performances, career tech competitions, and importantly, graduation. It will also help keep the

doors of our schools open for continuing in-person learning.”

The health protocols will remain in effect until the end of the school year in May.