Muscle Shoals City Schools going remote next week so employees can get vaccinated

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Muscle Shoals City Schools students will learn from home part of next week while their teachers get the COVID-19 vaccine.

March 9-11 students will have remote learning so employees of the district can get their second dose of the vaccine, the district said Thursday. School will be open and operate as normal on Monday and Friday.

The one exception to the remote learning is 11th graders taking the ACT at Muscle Shoals High School on March 9, according to the district.

The decision for the remote learning was made last month, when employees got their first dose of vaccine.