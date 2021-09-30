Muscle Shoals City Schools extends mask requirement to October 26

Surgical mask hanging inside school on locker. School re-openings were a controversial part of the Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 pandemic during 2020 and 2021.

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Students at Muscle Shoals City Schools (MSCS) will be required to mask up for a little bit longer.

On Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden announced the school system would extend its mask mandate until October 26.

Holden told News 19 that if cases continue to fall between now and the expected end date for the requirement, the superintendent can end the mandate early.

Holden previously extended the mandate to October 1.

The current requirements state masks must be worn indoors by faculty, students and staff members inside MSCS buildings, including board of education meetings and indoor events, as well as on school buses or vehicles.

The school system’s mask requirement has been in place since August 11.