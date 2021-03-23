Murder trial date set for Huntsville Police Officer William Darby

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Huntsville Police Officer William Darby’s murder trial is set for May 3.

A pretrial conference was set for April 6 in Madison County Circuit Court Judge Donna Pate’s courtroom.

It’s been more than two years since Darby’s original trial date was set for the murder of Jeffrey Parker in April 2018. The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the trial’s start; the latest continuance was in February.

Darby was the third officer to respond to a call at Parker’s home on Deramus Avenue. Parker had called police and said he was suicidal. Darby shot and killed Parker after Parker refused to drop a gun he had been holding to his own head.

The Huntsville Police Department’s shooting review board found Darby acted within department policy, but a Madison County grand jury indicted him for murder in August 2018.

The city of Huntsville is paying up to $125,000 for Darby’s defense in the case.