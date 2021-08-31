Double murder suspect Ricardo Bass in police custody

DECATUR, Ala. — Double murder suspect Ricardo Bass was arrested Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department.

Huntsville Police (HPD) said Bass was located by U.S. Marshals in a vehicle near Highway 20 and County Line Road around 7:20 p.m.

A HPD spokesperson said he will be interviewed by both Decatur and Huntsville Police, but could not confirm where Bass would be booked.

Authorities have been searching for Bass, the suspect in two robbery-homicides in two separate cities on the same day, for over a week.

Officials said officers were called to the Wavaho on Wilson Street just before 7 a.m. on August 19 where they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Decatur Police identified the victim as Mark Allen Nicholson. Chief Nate Allen said Nicholson was pumping gas, when he was approached by the suspect, robbed, and shot.

Huntsville Police also identified Bass as a suspect in a fatal shooting on last Thursday on McVay Street.

Both Decatur Police and Huntsville Police issued capital murder warrants for Bass’ arrest.

Court records show Bass was out on bond after he was arrested in Decatur for allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint in April, when he allegedly committed the two robbery-homicides.