Murder-suspect arrested in Georgia from Dothan homicide

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Twenty-year-old, Sincere Tyson was shot and killed while sleeping in his Abbey-Oaks apartment in Dothan on October 9, on Wednesday a suspect has been arrested.

Authorities found that Tyson had suffered from at least one gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Sincere Tyson

On December 8, Dothan investigators finally had enough evidence to announce charges on one individual involved in the crime. Solomon Terrell Cooper, 19, of Climax, Georgia was listed as a person of interest in this case, police said.

After many search warrants and subpoenas issued for various items, police found enough evidence that implicated Cooper in the murder of Sincere Tyson. Cooper is charged with one count of capital murder-burglary.

According to Muscogee County Jail records, Cooper was arrested on November 15 on unrelated charges, and is currently incarcerated in Georgia. Once those charges are addressed in Georgia, Cooper will be extradited to Dothan to face charges in this case.

Once he is extradited to Alabama, Cooper will be held without bond. More charges are expected at a later date.