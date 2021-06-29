Murder charge tossed, man freed after witnesses fail to show

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a 2018 capital murder charge has been dismissed after the only eyewitnesses failed to show up for the trial.

Al.com reports that 21-year-old Terry Lee Skanes was released from jail Monday. He’d been charged in the Sept. 18, 2018, shooting death of 21-year-old Marqueze Green.

Investigators said Green and another man were sitting in a car when someone in another vehicle opened fire on them.

Skanes’ trial was set to begin Monday, but the only two eyewitnesses failed to appear in court. Brooks said prosecutors were not able to move forward without their cooperation, and the judge dismissed the case.