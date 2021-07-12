Mural on Merchants Alley in Athens finished, renovation project close to complete

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens Main Street (AMS) is one step closer to completing its revitalization of Merchants Alley.

Artist Adam Stephenson and assistant Pamela Tellez Coria have completed work on “Playing the Sound of the Wind,” a mural spanning 20 feet high and 40 feet wide that is set to become the focal point of the music-themed alley.

“My parents fell in love while singing together in a rock band,” said Stephenson. “My grandparents traveled the US performing in a country band. My grandfather even has the fortune to host the Grand Ole Opry on a few occasions with Dolly Parton. I myself am a musician and learned how to play multiple instruments under the guidance of my father.”

“My father passed away in November of 2020, and this mural is a beautiful opportunity to honor the musical heritage of my family,” Stephenson continued.

Funded in part by the Athens State University Foundation, the mural aims to pay respect and acknowledge the Foundation’s yearly Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention.

The alley will also include artwork from the already completed Brittany Howard mural, Art Passages created by students at the Alabama Center for the Arts, and Selfie Murals made by local high school artists. Additional artwork is being commissioned.

