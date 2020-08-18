Mural honoring Little Richard in the works at MidCity Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Little Richard is being honored in the city he had fond memories of with a 40-foot mural that is expected to be finished near the end of September.

Work is already underway to paint the mural at MidCity Huntsville, MidCity developer RCP Companies said Tuesday.

The 40-foot by 30-foot mural will be located on the east side of the Wahlburgers building. Huntsville artist Logan Tanner is painting the project.

Little Richard, born Richard Wayne Penniman, died May 9. He was buried at his alma mater, Oakwood University, on May 20.

RCP Companies also provided a statement from Penniman’s family, expressing their thanks for the project.

“The family of Richard Penniman, known to the world as Little Richard, appreciates the extraordinary gesture by the RCP Companies and MidCity Huntsville to create a mural in tribute to our loved one. Richard had many fond memories of Huntsville.

“He loved his alma mater Oakwood College (now Oakwood University) and enjoyed his return visits to the college church, especially when his friend and mentor E.C. Ward was the senior pastor. Richard also enjoyed being one of the headliners for the 1994 Big Spring Jam. An estimated 15,000 fans attended his performance that night.

“As Richard’s survivors, we support any worthwhile effort to celebrate his legacy and innovative contributions to American music and culture. And we are very appreciative of the artistic efforts of Logan Tanner, the creator of the mural planned for MidCity Huntsville. Mr. Tanner’s art captures Richard’s vibrancy and creativity tastefully and with elegance.

“Thank you for this honor, and God bless you as you move forward with this tribute.”